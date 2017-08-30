Man wanted for questioning in string of larcenies

Flint Police are asking for your help tracking down a man wanted for questioning in several recent larcenies.

The larcenies happened in the 800 block of Lyon Street, and have been going on since May.

The man has a medium build and is in his late 20s.

If you have any information, call Detective Balasko at (810) 237-6966 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

