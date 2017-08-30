SVSU gets financial go-ahead for new business programs facility

Saginaw Valley State University has been given the nod to move ahead with plans for a 40,000 square-foot new home for students, faculty, staff and business organizations.

SVSU’s capital outlay request for $9.8 million in state funding was given the thumbs-up in the 2018 fiscal year budget signed by Governor Rick Snyder.

The university plans to create an addition connected to the existing Malcolm Field Theatre for Performing Arts, near Curtiss Hall.

The SVSU Foundation has also initiated a fundraising campaign, in hopes of generating up to $15 million in private donor support.

“The business world is changing rapidly, and we must change with it,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “We have updated our curriculum; we have added a major in supply chain management and we are starting an online M.B.A. this fall, all to ensure our hard-working students receive the best possible academic preparation. This new facility will allow us to modernize classrooms and learning spaces to match 21st century business realities.

SVSU’s College of Business and Management is accredited by AACSB International, placing SVSU in the top 5 percent of business schools worldwide, according to the university.

The addition will have:

• a Bloomberg Trading Room, that allows students to learn using financial technology

• an innovation lab, a cross-disciplinary space where students can develop products and market solutions

• a communications, big data and cloud computer lab to allow for the management of diverse sources of unstructured data and cloud computing

• a consumer behavior lab and observation room to study what influences consumers’ decisions

• a focus group lab to allow students to conduct qualitative research

The project still requires construction authorization by the State of Michigan; SVSU hopes to receive that approval later this year.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.