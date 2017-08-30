IRS warning about new phishing scam

The Argentine Township Police Department is warning of a new scam intended to infect your computer with ransomware.

The IRS is warning people about a new phishing scam that tries to make you download a questionnaire that’s supposedly from the FBI.

But when you click the link, ransomware will make its way to your device.

The scam email uses the emblems of both the IRS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The IRS does not use email, text messages, or social media to discuss personal tax issues, such as bills or refunds.

