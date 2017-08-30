Many victims of Michigan doctor still seeking restitution

The victims of a Michigan doctor who was imprisoned two years ago for giving unnecessary chemotherapy and over-medicating patients still live with physical, financial and emotional scars.

The Detroit News reports that 52-year-old Farid Fata was sentenced to 45 years in prison for deceiving Blue Cross-Blue Shield and Medicare of about $34 million by prescribing chemotherapy to cancer-free patients and over-medicating others at his five hematology and oncology clinics.

A $12 million fund of Fata's his money and assets was set up to compensate those affected, but many former patients say they've received minimal or no restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says nearly 75 percent of the 700 people who applied for restitution through the claims website have received preliminary approval.

