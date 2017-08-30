Summer is winding down and with Labor Day fast approaching you may be asking yourself where is summer?

If it seemed cooler than average to you this summer it may have been due to the lack of 90 degree days we’ve seen so far. Below is a breakdown of how many 90 degree days we’ve seen so far compared to the average. Saginaw, Flint and Houghton Lake will be the cities used as they are the ones with the most data from the National Weather Service.

As a whole, this summer hasn’t been that far off from normal. The average highs for June and July in Flint, Saginaw and Houghton Lake were near normal. We aren’t done with August yet, right now it appears we may be below average in regard to high temps this month.

So where is all the summer-time heat?

On average Flint and Saginaw see around nine 90 degree days a year, most of which come in July. Houghton Lake sees an average of four 90 degree days a year.

So far this summer Saginaw has seen two 90 degree days, Flint has seen three and Houghton Lake has seen a whopping zero!

Month by month breakdown

The summer as a whole isn’t over so we still have time to get a few more warm days in, but as of now here are how the months break down.

So far in August Flint has seen zero 90 degree days. In July, Flint saw zero days with highs at or above 90 degrees. In June Flint saw three 90 degree days, which are the only days above 90 we’ve seen so far this summer. We got close many times to see temps reach the 90 degree mark In July, but highs were always a degree or two shy of the mark.

Now for Saginaw: This month (August) we have seen zero 90 degree days. The same was true for July with zero 90 degrees or higher days. June brought two 90 degree plus days for Saginaw, which are the only ones we’ve seen so far this summer.

Houghton Lake has yet to see a day with temps reach 90 degrees or higher.

Could we see any more 90 degree days?

Most of Michigan’s summer heat comes during the June to August time frame. By September our average temps cool and we see an average of one 90 degree day in Saginaw and Flint. For Houghton Lake they usually only see 90 degree days in June, July or August with an average of zero 90 degree days in September.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see a day where we reach 90 degrees, it simply means it’s unlikely.

Where does this summer stack up to others?

One reason this year may seem cooler is because summer last year was HOT! 2016 was the third warmest summer on record in Flint and 12th warmest in Saginaw.

In 2016 Flint saw a staggering 33 days of 90 degree or higher days, 16 of which were in July alone. Saginaw saw nine 90 degree or higher days in 2016 (which is average). Houghton Lake saw six 90 degree or higher days last year.

The prior year (2015) was another cooler the average summer. Flint saw 10 90 degree plus days that year. Saginaw and Houghton Lake saw two days of 90 degrees or higher.

Whether you’re a fan of hot summer days or you’ve enjoyed the lack of 90s, summer isn’t over yet and we still have time for a few more warm summer days… it just appears unlikely they will reach the 90 degree mark.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.