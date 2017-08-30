From one crisis to another, Flint helps out Houston

Houston is in the middle of a disaster and has a long road to recovery.

Mid-Michigan knows a little bit about that, especially in the city of Flint.

When Flint was in the midst of its water crisis, several Houston area organizations stepped up to help by donating water, time and money.

Now, a group out of Flint is getting ready to repay that kindness.

"A friend once told me that it's just nice to be nice," Pastor Ke'Lan Foard said.

Foard, with the New Covenant Life Church, is working to coordinate a relief effort in light of Hurricane Harvey on behalf of the city of Flint. He has teamed up with the Prince of Peace Baptist Church, along with many organizations in hopes of returning the favor.

"The plan is to generate some support from Flint, maybe some of the surrounding cities and transport the goods down," Foard said.

He said donations of water, cleaning supplies and even clothing will be transported to Texas in about a week. He said any little bit helps.

From Flint to Houston, Foard said he is calling it crisis to crisis because he wants to help out a community that once helped out Flint.

"Just kind of being a part of what's happening here with the crisis in Flint is really just a crisis to another crisis. And so with people coming from across the country to really help us, support us and aid us. I feel like it's a good idea to kind of generate some support, especially from Flint to kind of give back to Houston, showing our support, showing our love, showing our dedication to the city," Foard said.

He said the most important thing is to lend a helping hand to those who have done the same for the city of Flint.

"People were nice to us. They came from all across the country and I feel like it will be a good way to bridge the gap of a relationship for us to really be a support and aid in their time of need," Foard said.

If you would like to donate, items can be dropped off at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint.

