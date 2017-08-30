Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued

If you have plans that take you to the beach today or tomorrow use caution.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory and Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for: Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties.

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory and Beach Hazard Statement are both in effect from Midnight to 4 a.m. Friday .

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds could generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.

According to the National Weather Service on shore wave action could create shoreline flooding and erosion and possible damage to boats and docks.

High wave action will also make for dangerous swimming conditions. Strong structural and strong shoreline currents are expected.

Locations for the advisory include Linwood beach to Port Huron including: Caseville, sand Point, Port Crescent state park, Port Austin, Harbor Beach, Port Sanilac, Lexington, Birch beach, Lakeport, and Fort Gratiot.

The reason for the advisory and Beach hazard statement are due to breezy northeast winds that will develop due to a cold front crossing through the state. High wave action will make swimming and other water sports hazardous especially near piers and break walls.

Again these warnings run through Friday so use caution if you will be near Lake Huron over the next few days. With cooler temps expected Thursday and Friday it will also be chilly at the beach so be safe.

