Flint residents claim police intimidation over recall efforts

The recall attempt of Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has evolved dramatically this week.

Weaver had taken that recall effort to court, claiming irregularities in the signature gathering process makes the signatures invalid.

Court hearings this week have brought the police department's investigation of the recall into question with allegations of police intimidation.

"I feel a little scared right now, a little nervous," said Lakeshia Williams, witness in the court case.

She is worried about retaliation from police. She claims police officers were intimidating residents who signed a recall petition against Weaver. When she tried to file a formal complaint she was threatened with arrest, she said.

"He wanted me to lie basically and so I had to end up saying basically somebody made me fill in the dates behind this because I was scared," Williams said.

She is even accusing the city administrator of trying to bribe her.

"Sylvester Jones told me that you know, basically if I put down the petition that they would do what they can to help me out," Williams said.

Williams testified on Tuesday as part of a civil trial. Weaver is suing Genesee County Clerk John Gleason to stop the recall election.

"She's fighting with all of her might to maintain her office. And we're working hard to maintain the citizen's right to petition," Gleason said.

Gleason said he has heard several complaints about police intimidating people who signed the petition. He said if that is happening it has to stop.

"You need to be fighting crime in this town. If you're sending police officers out to remove names from a petition, bad choice of resources," Gleason said.

Gleason said the recall effort is a by-product of a divided city that needs to come together.

"If I do my job right, police do their job right, Weaver does her job right, we're going to have a better conclusion," Gleason said.

As for Williams, she thinks it may be time for her to leave Flint.

"I don't want the police harassing me over little stuff. I really am scared, afraid to still live here," Williams said.

The Flint Police Department issued a statement saying transcripts from the court hearings have been requested and they will issue a response after reviewing the testimony given.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.