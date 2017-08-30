Police investigate possible shooting in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate possible shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police are on the scene of a possible shooting on the 3200 block of Harold Street in Saginaw.

That's in the neighborhood near Genesee and Holland Avenue.

Officers are looking for bullet casings and going back and forth to various homes.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

