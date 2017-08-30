Company builds paralyzed cat custom wheelchair

A young cat paralyzed as a kitten is now getting around with ease, thanks to his new set of wheels.

Flint based C3 Ventures made Earl the cat's new wheelchair. Now Earl is moving better than ever.

His owner Keina Romanelli said despite the 1-year-old cat's frisky personality, his life hasn't always been east.

"Earl was found at about 5-weeks-old. He was living outside and we think it was an injury to his back as a kitten," Romanelli said.

Veterinarians told Romanelli a spinal cord injury caused Earl's back legs to be turned outward and he would never walk normally. Romanelli rescued the homeless kitten anyway.

"When I saw his face, I thought what am I going to do with a paralyzed cat? But I know that he needed me. I just had to help him," Romanelli said.

Romanelli isn't the only one who stepped up to help Earl. C3 Ventures in Flint also set out to make his life a little easier by designing him a custom wheelchair.

The wheelchair for Earl was built in the 3D printing lab.

Cierra Haley from Kettering University in Flint is behind the creation. As an intern at C3 it was her job to build Earl some wheels. She said it took a few months, but it was worth every minute.

"I just hope that he is able to enjoy the outdoors a little bit more with his brothers and sisters. Because he has pretty much been restricted inside because he has to drag himself around," Haley.

Now Earl is getting back around just fine and he needs to. He is a busy cat with a modeling career. He has more than 80,000 followers on Facebook.

His pet mother said he even travels across Michigan feeding homeless animals.

Romanelli said she can't wait to see what Earl will roll out with next.

"I think it's great. I just hope he can have some relief," she said.

