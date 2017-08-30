Police: Man, woman arrested after leading police on 35 mile chase

A Harrison man and woman were arrested after allegedly leading police on a 35 mile chase.

It happened about 2:53 p.m. in the area of US-127 and Blanchard Road in Shepherd.

The Shepherd Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle allegedly involved in a retail fraud in Mt. Pleasant when the vehicle fled, police said.

The driver led police on a 35 mile chase, police said.

The Clare County Sheriff's Department deployed stop sticks and assisted in stopping the driver on Clare Avenue.

A 33-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male were taken into custody. They are both from Harrison.

Police said they recovered merchandise in connection to the retail fraud.

Both of the suspects are currently lodged in the Isabella County Jail on multiple charges. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

