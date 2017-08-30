Township board rejects consultant's recommendation for police ch - WNEM TV 5

Township board rejects consultant's recommendation for police chief

Brian Booker (Source: WNEM) Brian Booker (Source: WNEM)
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Buena Vista Township hired a consulting firm to help find the township's next police chief.

The firm, Michigan Municipal League, recommended former chief Brian Booker for the job.

The township board rejected that recommendation Wednesday night in a vote of 4-3.

TV5 will continue to follow this story.

