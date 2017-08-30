About 5,700 Consumers Energy customers to experience outage

About 5,700 Consumers Energy customers will experience an outage Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday Consumers will interrupt service to 5,735 customers to make emergency repairs to its volt system in Ogemaw and Arenac counties.

The general area affected is bordered to the north by highway M-55 in Ogemaw County's Churchill Township and to the south by the Rifle River in Arenac County's Deep River Township. The area also spans from highway M-33 in Moffatt Township east to Bishop and Reed Road in Clayton Township, Consumers said.

Consumers said customers were not notified in advance because of the emergent nature of the work that needs to be done.

