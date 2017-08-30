Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in suspicious death

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the suspicious death of Martin Garza.

Garza, 46, was found under a porch on the 2000 block of Alexander Street in Flint on June 1, 2016.

He had been missing for about 30 days before his body was found, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information or were in contact with Garza during his last few days you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

