Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in suspici - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in suspicious death

Posted: Updated:
Martin Garza (Source: Crime Stoppers) Martin Garza (Source: Crime Stoppers)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the suspicious death of Martin Garza.

Garza, 46, was found under a porch on the 2000 block of Alexander Street in Flint on June 1, 2016.

He had been missing for about 30 days before his body was found, Crime Stoppers said.

If you  have any information or were in contact with Garza during his last few days you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.