A Thursday throwback to Fall

After many of us started Wednesday in a literal fog, we made a solid recovery in the afternoon thanks to returning sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures that topped the upper 70s and low 80s. Alas, it is not a sign of things to come, as Thursday is cooking up a real throwback for us.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for shoreline areas of Saginaw Bay and the eastern Thumb through early Friday morning.

Overnight

Clouds have been on the increase over the course of Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. A few showers and even a stray rumble of thunder may develop as the front passes through, but generally dry conditions will prevail through the night. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies at times into Thursday morning.

What the front lacks in showers and storms, it will more than make up for with the change in air mass. Overnight lows will slip back into the middle and upper 50s for many of us, along with a shift in winds to the east-northeast at 5-15 mph. Residents along the southern shoreline of Saginaw Bay and the eastern Thumb should remain alert for possible flooding as the shifting winds may begin to push water inland off of Lake Huron.

Thursday & Friday

We've got plenty of Summer left to go even with Thursday being the final day of August. However, it looks like our weather won't quite get that memo. Scattered clouds will linger through much of Thursday morning, but sunshine will begin to take a firmer hold as the cold front passes to our south.

Now, about that throwback we talked about. A jacket or a light sweatshirt is going to be in order as we move into the final days of the work week. Thursday's temperatures will be bringing us right back to Fall, with highs only slated to reach the middle and upper 60s. Combine that with the steep drop from Wednesday's 80s and persistent 10-15 mph winds off of Lake Huron, and it may be a bit of a jolt to the system. Refreshing yes, but a jolt nonetheless.

High pressure over central Canada building in behind the cold front on Thursday will remain in control as we move into Friday. At the same time, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will be advancing across Tennessee and Kentucky. The presence of the high will serve to deflect the system away from the Great Lakes, but a few high clouds from the system may spill north into parts of lower Michigan.

Expect mostly sunny skies, along with another round of unseasonably cool temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Diminishing winds on Friday will also help to bring an end to the flooding threat along the lake shore.

Labor Day Weekend

Saturday starts the holiday weekend off on a strong note. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the order of the day, and we'll even see the mercury inch its way back into the mid 70s. We'll warm a bit more on Sunday, reaching the upper 70s with another round of mostly sunny skies.

Favorable weather will bring us into the first half of Labor Day, but a new disturbance emerging from the northern Plains may sneak a few showers or thunderstorm in before the day is done. Highs will take another run toward the 80 degree mark. No need to alter any plans for the end of the long weekend just yet, but keep a close eye on the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for updates!

The bottom comes out again after Labor Day, with temperatures taking a dip back into the 60s for the first few days of school.

