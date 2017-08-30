Michigan organizations rescuing pets displaced from Harvey

A local organization is trying to help pets who were abandoned in Texas during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Beth Hanson said her dogs are like her children and she just can't imagine what many pet owners in Texas are going through.

"You don't know what you would do in that situation if it's life and death, but they're your family members," Hanson said.

Thousands of pets were rescued and brought to safety. But with homes under water and families in limbo, many wonder where the animals will go.

"She has a transport van that she's taking down there, filling it up with donations, supplies, whatever she can get. Dropping stuff off there and filling it back up with dogs," said Matt Appleton, founder of Flint City Pits.

Appleton is talking about their plans to bring rescued dogs back to Michigan and pairing them with foster families. Flint City Pits is just one of a handful of agencies in Michigan behind the effort.

"There's at least eight rescues involved in Michigan and then there's a rescue in Texas that's coordinating stuff there," Appleton said.

The shelter is currently searching for foster families to take these pets in once they arrive next week.

Hanson said she has fostered several pets over the years.

"You have them and you are the bridge for them to find their forever home. And it's a pleasure to just kind of be that bridge for them. And sometimes you get contact with them, but you know they go to a good home," Hanson said.

With the devastation in Texas, she said she feels compelled to help find the animals a good home.

"These pets are just being displaced from their families and some are just from the shelters down there that are being flooded. So it's so important, even with the needs here, to help out others right now that have no place to go," Hanson said.

The rescue is looking for donations of pet food, crates and toys.

If you would like to foster one of the dogs coming in from Texas you can apply here.

