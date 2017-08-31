Dow to finalize mega merger with DuPont

There's big news from perhaps the largest company in Mid-Michigan!

Dow Chemical plans to finalize its merger with DuPont Thursday.

When the stock market closes, it's official! Both companies will combine and be known as DowDuPont.

You will no longer be able to buy or trade individual shares in either company. Instead, the merger will divide DowDuPont three separate, independent companies.

The companies expect the intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing.

DuPont, based in Wilmington, Delaware and founded in 1802, employs about 46,000 workers, according to its annual report. Dow Chemical, based in Midlands, Michigan employs about 56,000 people.

After the merger, the company will have dual headquarters in Michigan and Delaware.

The companies announced their plans to merge in December 2015.

