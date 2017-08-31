Bring a lawn chair! Vassar bleachers fail safety inspection - WNEM TV 5

Bring a lawn chair! Vassar bleachers fail safety inspection

VASSAR, MI (WNEM) -

If you're planning to go to the Vassar varsity football game Thursday night, you may want to bring a lawn chair. 

The school announced both its indoor and outdoor bleachers did not pass a safety inspection. The school said families can still watch the game from the track and there will be no charge to attend football games this season. 

As for the girls volleyball games, they will be moved to Central Elementary School. 

