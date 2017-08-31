Football game to be played in honor of Grand Blanc teacher who passed away

It will be an emotional night for families heading out to the Bobcats game.

Thursday is the first time the Grand Blanc High School football team will take the field since the passing of Charlie Carmody.

Carmody was a teacher at the school, and the "Voice of the Bobcats" for more than three decades. It was a sad day for many when he died suddenly back in March. He was just 54-years-old.

Thursday's game will be played in his honor.

The Charlie Carmody Night ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.