Football game to be played in honor of Grand Blanc teacher who passed away

About 5,700 Consumers Energy customers will experience an outage Wednesday night into Thursday morning.More >
A spokeswoman for a flooded chemical plant in a small town northeast of Houston said late Wednesday it was poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger weren't immediately clear.More >
A newly released video on YouTube shows a white car appearing from a wooded area and speeding toward the presidential motorcade in Springfield, Missouri on Wednesday.More >
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 1-year-old child stabbed to death in a southwest Detroit apartment.More >
Two Harrison women were arrested after allegedly leading police on a 35 mile chase.More >
She’s wanted for larceny in a building, and she’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.More >
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >
A lawyer says he's seeking $50 million in a lawsuit against a Michigan State Police trooper who used a Taser to try to stop a teenager on an all-terrain vehicle.More >
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >
