Home, car damaged in Flint fire - WNEM TV 5

Home, car damaged in Flint fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Firefighters are investigating a house fire Thursday morning. 

It happened in the 3700 block of Craig Drive in Flint. 

Fire officials said a man came home to find the house on fire. The fire started in the living room and there was heavy damage to the home and a car in the driveway. 

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, the fire department said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.