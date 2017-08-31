Home, car damaged in Flint fire

Firefighters are investigating a house fire Thursday morning.

It happened in the 3700 block of Craig Drive in Flint.

Fire officials said a man came home to find the house on fire. The fire started in the living room and there was heavy damage to the home and a car in the driveway.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

