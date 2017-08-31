A frosty start to September

A chilly start to September will see warmer weather return for Labor Day weekend.

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon from 12 AM - 9 AM Friday.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac until 4 AM Friday. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Small Craft Advisories are also in place on the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Check out your Marine Forecast for details.

Overnight

Clear skies will remain in place overnight, and it's going to be downright chilly! With no clouds to insulate us along with diminishing winds, lows will plummet into the low and middle 40s in most locations. Inland areas north of US-10 may even wake up to temperatures in the 30s by morning.

The chilly conditions may lead to some scattered frost, especially along and around the M-55 corridor where a Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 AM. Protect any sensitive outdoor plants, and bring the pets in for the night!

Friday - Labor Day

Chilly temperatures as we start the day on Friday will warm up fast with generous sun, but considering we're starting the day in the 40s, high temperatures are only expected to jump into the upper 60s once again. Friday will be a great day for travel if you're heading out of town for the long holiday weekend.

Any rain leftover from Harvey will be staying to our south, but a few high clouds streaming off of that system may move in for some of our southern areas Friday. This will mean filtered sunshine for some.

Dry weather is expected for any Friday evening plans but in similar fashion to Thursday night, we'll rapidly cool off into Saturday morning, with temperatures in the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday and Sunday keep the sunshine rolling but with a front diving south late Saturday into Sunday, a few more clouds can be expected on Sunday. There is a minimal chance of showers with that front, but most of us will be staying dry and any rain that falls will be during the overnight and early morning so most folks will be asleep.

Highs will steadily warm up both days from the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, to middle and upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be the best chance of rain over the long weekend, but even so, it won't be raining all day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours in Mid-Michigan, but if you're going to be up north, you'll likely see rain a lot earlier.

If you're doing the Bridge Walk on Labor Day morning, be sure to pack a jacket or sweatshirt just in case. We still have plenty of time to narrow down the timing, but if you're traveling and packing today, it's better to be safe than sorry.

