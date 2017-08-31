Clear skies lead to chilly temps and scattered frost tonight

A cold front passed through Mid-Michigan Wednesday, and we felt the effects today. Cooler temps have settled in, along with some gusty winds. As temps fall tonight we will get downright chilly and scattered frost is possible. Things will warm up and improve as the weekend draws closer, and sunshine takes over for the next couple of days!

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon from 12 AM - 9 AM Friday.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac until 4 AM Friday. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Small Craft Advisories are also in place on the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Check out your Marine Forecast for details.

Tonight

Clouds quickly gave way to sunshine this afternoon and as we head into this evening we are still enjoying the blue skies. While it is still sunny its cool. If you plan to be out and about be sure to bring a jacket or hoodie.

Despite all the abundant sunshine today, our temperatures didn't moved much from where they started this morning. Highs this afternoon only reached into the upper 60s, with areas near the Lake Huron shoreline stuck in the lower 60s. Well below average for this time of the year.

Winds are breezy out of the northeast, around 5-15 miles per hour sustained with gusts reaching to 25-30 miles per hour at times. The winds were not only responsible for cooler temperatures today, but also hazardous swimming and water sport conditions, along with lakeshore flooding and erosion. This is where there is a small craft advisory and also the lakeshore flood advisory.

Winds will begin to die down tonight becoming light after sunset.

Clear skies have now taken hold of Mid-Michigan and we will see clear conditions last through this evening and overnight. This is great news for any outdoor plans, such as the numerous high school football games around the area and the first CMU football game of the year. Be sure to dress for the weather if you head out tonight as it will be chilly after dark.

With cooler daytime temperatures already in place and clear skies tonight, expect tonight's temperatures to nosedive during the overnight. By Friday morning, we'll be faced with widespread readings in the lower to middle 40s, with some traditional cool spots falling into the 30s. There is a frost advisory in effect for counties north of US-10, if you have any sensitive plants you'll want to bring them in for the night.

Friday - Labor Day

Chilly temperatures as we start the day on Friday will warm up fast with generous sun, but considering we're starting the day in the 40s, high temperatures are only expected to jump into the upper 60s once again. Friday will be a great day for travel if you're heading out of town for the long holiday weekend.

Any rain leftover from Harvey will be staying to our south, but a few high clouds streaming off of that system may move in for some of our southern areas Friday. This will mean filtered sunshine for some.

Dry weather is expected for any Friday evening plans but in similar fashion to Thursday night, we'll rapidly cool off into Saturday morning, with temperatures in the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday and Sunday keep the sunshine rolling but with a front diving south late Saturday into Sunday, a few more clouds can be expected on Sunday. There is a minimal chance of showers with that front, but most of us will be staying dry and any rain that falls will be during the overnight and early morning so most folks will be asleep.

Highs will steadily warm up both days from the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, to middle and upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be the best chance of rain over the long weekend, but even so, it won't be raining all day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours in Mid-Michigan, but if you're going to be up north, you'll likely see rain a lot earlier.

If you're doing the Bridge Walk on Labor Day morning, be sure to pack a jacket or sweatshirt just in case. We still have plenty of time to narrow down the timing, but if you're traveling and packing today, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.