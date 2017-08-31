Early clouds give way to plenty of sun, patchy frost tonight

A cold front passed through Mid-Michigan late yesterday and during the overnight period, resulting in little more than some extra cloud cover across the area. While that cloud cover is stubborn this morning, things will improve as the day goes on, and sunshine takes over for the next couple of days!

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon from 12 AM - 9 AM Friday.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac until 4 AM Friday. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Small Craft Advisories are also in place on the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Check out your Marine Forecast for details.

Today & Tonight

Beyond the cloud cover, things are in great shape this morning. Temperatures are pleasant in the 50s and 60s and we're avoiding any wet weather for the commutes.

Despite abundant sunshine increasing through the day, our temperatures won't be moving much from where they are right now. Expect highs this afternoon to only reach into the 60s, with areas near the Lake Huron shoreline likely sticking in the lower 60s.

Winds will be breezy out of the northeast, around 5-15 miles per hour sustained with gusts reaching to 25-30 miles per hour at times. This will not only be responsible for cooler temperatures, but also hazardous swimming and water sport conditions, along with lakeshore flooding and erosion.

Once sunshine takes hold after the clouds fade, we'll be clear through the evening and overnight. This is great news for any outdoor plans this evening, such as the numerous high school football games around the area and the first CMU football game of the year.

With cooler temperatures already in place and clear skies overnight, expect temperatures to nosedive into the overnight. By Friday morning, we'll be faced with widespread readings in the 40s, with some traditional cool spots falling into the 30s.

Friday - Labor Day

Chilly temperatures on Friday warm up fast with generous sun, but considering we're starting the day in the 40s, high temperatures are only expected to jump into the 60s once again. Friday will be a great day for travel if you're fortunate enough to have the day off.

Any rain leftover from Harvey will be staying to our south, but a few high clouds streaming off of that system may move in for some of our southern areas.

Dry weather is expected for any Friday evening plans but in similar fashion to Thursday night, we'll rapidly cool off into Sunday morning, with temperatures in the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday and Sunday keep the sunshine rolling but with a front diving south late Saturday into Sunday, a few more clouds can be expected on Sunday. There is a minimal chance of showers with that front, but most of us will be staying dry and any rain that falls will be during the late evening and early morning.

Highs will steadily warm up both days from the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, to middle and upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be the best chance of rain over the weekend, but even so, it won't be raining all day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours for us in Mid-Michigan, but if you're going to be up north, you'll likely see that a lot earlier.

If you're doing the Bridge Walk on Labor Day morning, be sure to pack a jacket or sweatshirt just in case. We still have plenty of time to narrow down the timing, but if you're traveling and packing today, it's better to be safe than sorry.

