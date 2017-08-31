Michigan boy's cancer treatment postponed in wake of Harvey

Photo taken in adjacent parking area to where Hunter's appointment would be. (Source: 9 & 10 News)

The impact following Hurricane Harvey's devastation is coming in many different forms. In Ludington, Michigan a young boy relying on cancer treatment in Texas found out he'll now have to wait.

"I felt like it wasn't going to happen at all,” Hunter Bowman said. “I thought it was just going to be a warning because it's rare and it happened."

The 12-year-old’s life changed three years ago after finding out he has a form of thyroid cancer.

"He was diagnosed after we found lymph nodes that wouldn't go down,” said Miranda Bowman, Hunter’s mother.

It wouldn't stop growing.

Two hospitals and several surgeries later, a referral sent Hunter and his mother to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX for answers.

"That's when they found out he had something called NTRK-1 Fusion,” Miranda Bowman said. “He's the only pediatric case that has it. They called and said he does have this, so we are going to monitor the growth in his lungs and lymph-nodes and then we will come back in six months and figure out what to do."

Hunter's big appointment was supposed to be Aug. 30, but his hospital was right in Harvey's path. Hunter's doctor had to reschedule.

"I thought we were just going to go down there before school started, especially,” Hunter said. “Now we are going to have to go during school."

"It's really, really important that we get down there because now he actually has another growth in his neck that is kind of suspicious, as well,” Miranda Bowman said.

Promising plans are in place.

“They are willing to try and get him in as soon as possible when they start taking appointments again,” Miranda Bowman said. “He'll be one of the first people."

The doctor hopes to get Hunter in by September 11 or 14, an appointment that's too big to put off any longer.

"This would have been what we we've been looking for, for a long time,” Miranda Bowman said.

"I'm okay with this but I would really like to figure out why or how it is happening,” Hunter said.

You can follow Hunter’s story from the Facebook page his mother continues to update.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / 9 & 10 News. All rights reserved.