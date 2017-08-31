Advisory signs posted after 70 kayakers rescued this year

In the last year, around 70 kayakers have been helped to shore by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and Port Austin Fire Department, and one person has died.

So now new advisory signs have been posted to help keep kayakers safe.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that 24” by 18” metal signs have been put up in the Port Austin area.

They outline safe practices that kayakers should consider before heading out on the water.

Hanson said that the move came after experiencing an uptick in calls and popularity for the sport. He said that while many of the 70 assists were very close to an emergency situation, about six were considered life and death situations.

One kayaker lost his life on the east side of the county in a July incident, according to Hanson.

Besides the dozens of rescue calls, officials have tripled the amount of tickets written to kayakers for not wearing life jackets.

Trespassing tickets have been handed out to those who ventured too far onto private property, and people have been hurt on rock formations, requiring an ambulance.

Hanson reports additional signage could possibly come before next summer.

