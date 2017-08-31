Fall colors could be coming early to the Mitten

Ready or not fall is just around the corner! Meteorological fall begins tomorrow September 1 while the Autumnal equinox is September 22.

It also feels like fall outside with temps in the 60s and a crisp breeze. All this talk of changing seasons may have you excited for one of Mother Nature’s most stunning shows, the leaves changing colors.

While it is difficult to predict exactly when the leaves will reach their peak, we can get a good estimate.

So here’s an early look at the best times to travel if want to see Michigan’s stunning fall colors.

The changing of the leaves varies from year-to-year based on a number of factors, including temperature to precip to past peak leaf trends, etc. On average, peak color will begin in the Upper Peninsula around the first week of October and then move south to the southern end of the state by the last week of October.

This year it looks like we may see the fall colors earlier than normal.

2016 was a very warm and dry year and that postponed the changing of the leaves. This year we are not only cooler, but we also saw a lot of rain earlier in the summer compared to lately where we haven’t seen as much.

The main factor that points to an early peak of fall colors is our cooler temps. In the month of August, we saw a few nights where temperatures fell into the 40s or even lower. Cold night time temperatures are a big factor when it comes to leaves changing colors.

In the coming weeks it appears we may see even cooler nights, with the month of September beginning on a chilly note. Factors also point to cooler than average temperatures into the first 8-10 days of the new month which would mean cooler nights, and subsequently, the leaves will begin to change.

If you have plans that take you up north to see the stunning beauty of Michigan in the fall you may need to leave a little sooner than expected.

While it is still early right now it looks like the peak color will begin about a week to a few days before the average color dates.

Those in the Upper Peninsula will start to see peak color by the last Week of September into the first week of October.

The first to second week of October will bring peak color to Northern Lower Michigan around the M-22 highway.

Mid-October, around the second week, will bring peak fall color closer to middle Michigan near the Tri-Cities and Thumb.

The fall color will peak in southern Michigan around the third week of the October. With the fall color dropping off or coming to an end around the end of the month.

It is important to reiterate that this is an early estimate based on current trends. As we get further into September and signs of change begin we will bring you another update.

As always if you get pictures of the fall leaves be sure to send them our way!

