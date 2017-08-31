Saginaw splash pad to close for the season on Monday

Summer is coming to an end, and that means the closure of the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park Splash Park.

The splash park will close on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

At that point, it will have completed its eighth year of being open to the Saginaw community.

While it is closed for the season, repair work will be completed on the splash pad to repair underground supply water lines on two of the water features.

While the splash pad will be closed, the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park will stay open to the public, including the Boulder Park.

Picnic pavilions can still be reserved through October 31. If you would like to reserve one, call (989) 759-1662.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.