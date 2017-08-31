Police asking for help identifying man who ran over signs - WNEM TV 5

Police asking for help identifying man who ran over signs

Source: Flint Township Police Dept. Source: Flint Township Police Dept.
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking for your help tracking down a man who allegedly ran over signs during a protest.

It happened on July 25 on Flushing Road in Flint Township.

Police are now asking for your help trying to identify the man.

If you know him or have any information, call Detective Alex Minto at (810) 600-3250.

