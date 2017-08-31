Angels get slugging OF Justin Upton in deal with Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired slugging outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers, upgrading their lineup for the playoff race.

The Angels sent minor-league pitcher Grayson Long to Detroit on Thursday.

Detroit also gets cash considerations or a player to be named.

The 30-year-old Upton is having a strong season for the struggling Tigers, batting .279 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs. The four-time All-Star signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal to join Detroit before last season, but could opt out of it this winter.

He represents an immediate upgrade in left field for the Angels (69-65), who are still fighting for a playoff spot despite several major injuries to their pitching staff and one of the AL's least potent lineups.

