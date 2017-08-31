Angels get slugging OF Justin Upton in deal with Tigers - WNEM TV 5

ANAHEIM, CA (AP) -

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired slugging outfielder Justin Upton from the Detroit Tigers, upgrading their lineup for the playoff race.

The Angels sent minor-league pitcher Grayson Long to Detroit on Thursday.

Detroit also gets cash considerations or a player to be named.

The 30-year-old Upton is having a strong season for the struggling Tigers, batting .279 with 28 homers and 94 RBIs. The four-time All-Star signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal to join Detroit before last season, but could opt out of it this winter.

He represents an immediate upgrade in left field for the Angels (69-65), who are still fighting for a playoff spot despite several major injuries to their pitching staff and one of the AL's least potent lineups.

