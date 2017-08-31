Teen arraigned in church vandalism case

Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a church vandalism.

The incident happened at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Thomas Township about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Thomas Township police responded to the scene and found 17-year-old Sky Noble outside the church, police said.

Noble allegedly spray-painted over pictures of priests and bishops in the church, police said.

Police said Noble also spray-painted explicit content on windows and discharged fire extinguishers in the church.

Noble was arraigned on Aug. 31 for petty theft and destroying property in a building resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.

