Teen arraigned in church vandalism case - WNEM TV 5

Teen arraigned in church vandalism case

Sky Noble (Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Sky Noble (Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department)
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a church vandalism.

The incident happened at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Thomas Township about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Thomas Township police responded to the scene and found 17-year-old Sky Noble outside the church, police said.

Noble allegedly spray-painted over pictures of priests and bishops in the church, police said.

Police said Noble also spray-painted explicit content on windows and discharged fire extinguishers in the church.

Noble was arraigned on Aug. 31 for petty theft and destroying property in a building resulting in more than $1,000 in damage.

