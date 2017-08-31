Bay County Sheriff's Office receives military vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Bay County Sheriff's Office receives military vehicle

Local law enforcement has received a massive military vehicle intended to help save lives.

It is a 2008 mine-resistant ambush protected truck. The Bay County Sheriff's Office picked it up on Wednesday from the U.S. Army Reserve Center.

The mammoth vehicle weighs in at about 39,000 pounds and stands more than 12 feet tall.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the vehicle will only be used for rescue efforts, not combative purposes.

