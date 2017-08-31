Hurricane Harvey impacting gas prices across country

Gas prices continued to soar on Thursday as the effects of Harvey are now being felt all across the nation.

Several major oil refineries were forced to shut down due to the flooding, putting a strain on supply which resulted in higher prices at gas pumps.

According to AAA, the average price in Michigan is $2.59 per gallon. That's higher than roughly two-thirds of the nation and could continue to rise.

With millions expected to hit the roads for Labor Day weekend, Michiganders are already feeling the pain at the pump.

"It really jumped this weekend, but you gotta keep in mind this is typical. This is the last dash of the summer," said Gale Carpenter, Holly resident.

While most car owners are feeling the strain at the pump, others are saying it's nowhere near as bad as previous years thanks to their fuel efficient vehicles.

"It's alright. My car gets really good gas mileage so it evens out I guess," said Wael Samarah, Grand Blanc resident.

The rise in gas prices has several factors attributed to it, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"They got several other refineries shut down right now and they actually had to shut some of the wells off out there in the gulf because of the hurricane. So it's got to have an effect on it," said Marty Sovis, Flushing resident.

The tech companies, such as Gas Buddy, have released statements to the public explaining why the nation's gas stations are raising their prices.

That still hasn't stopped folks from taking to the roads, even if they know how much more they are paying for it.

"Yeah, they take advantage of people. They know people are traveling, supply and demand. That's how business always goes and you know, I guess I don't blame them. It's a business and if you don't want to spend it, then I guess don't drive," Samarah said.

