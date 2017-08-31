Police: Teen arrested in stolen vehicle case after leading police on multi-county chase

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from police in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office investigated a stolen vehicle complaint near Richville on Wednesday. The vehicle information was entered into a statewide database as a stolen vehicle.

Later that night, after 11 p.m., a Michigan State Police trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and a chase ensued, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.

That vehicle was the one that was reported stolen.

The chase entered into Saginaw County and law enforcement from that area took over. The chase continued around the Frankenmuth area and ended up back in Tuscola County, the sheriff's office said.

As the pursuit was underway, law enforcement received reports the driver may be in possession of an AK-47 and had unknown people in the car, the Frankenmuth Police Department said.

Police were not sure if the other occupants were victims of abduction, carjacking or other suspects, police said.

Deputies set up spike strips, which flattened all four tires on the vehicle.

The suspected driver, a 17-year-old from Bay City, came to a stop at Birch Run and Bray Road.

Once the vehicle was stopped the suspect ran off on foot and was captured, the sheriff's office said. There were other occupants in the vehicle as well who were also apprehended, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, unlawfully driving away an automobile, resisting and obstructing officers. Additional charges are also pending against the driver.

The driver was suspected of threatening a person in Bay City, the sheriff's office said citing a Bay City Department of Public Safety report.

The driver was out on bond for home invasion, the Frankenmuth Police Department said.

