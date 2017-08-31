Week 2 of FNL brings bleacher problems, memorial for late football announcer

The second week of Friday Night lights brought bleacher problems to one Mid-Michigan school.

Thursday was the home opener for Vassar High School, but the school announced its bleachers were deemed unsafe.

Luckily, a local business stepped in to provide bleachers for the game against Brown City.

Thursday was also the home opener for the Grand Blanc Bobcats.

Before the game kicked off the team and fans gathered to celebrate and honor one man - the late Charlie Carmody.

Carmody was the voice of Bobcat football for more than 30 years. He passed away suddenly in March.

Before the game kicked off, the Bobcats named the press box after Carmody.

