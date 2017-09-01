WMM: What age should children start school?

Indiana is one of just 16 states where kids can wait until they are 7-years-old to attend school.

Lawmakers hope to make it mandatory that all students start kindergarten by the time they are 6-years-old.

They argue starting a child’s education at an early age is critical to their success in school and beyond.

In today’s Where Moms Meet, we want to know what age you think kids should be required to start school? Is there an age that’s too young or too old?

