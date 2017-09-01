WMM: What age should children start school?

A Lapeer man became Michigan Lottery’s biggest winner when he claimed a $337 million Powerball jackpot.More >
The circular eight-legged metallic object has puzzled beachgoers and was found just down the beach from Taylor Swift's house.More >
In the last year, around 70 kayakers have been helped to shore by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and Port Austin Fire Department, and one person has died. So now new advisory signs have been posted to help keep kayakers safe.More >
A woman who left her child behind after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes, has been arrested.More >
A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from police in connection to a stolen vehicle case.More >
Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a church vandalism. The incident happened at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Thomas Township about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 29.More >
Four people have been diagnosed with the West Nile virus in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.More >
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >
They endured what no parent should ever have to face - burying their son. Now, in the midst of their mourning they are helping raise awareness about the addiction he succumbed to.More >
Kid Rock will have a permanent place at the new Little Caesar’s Arena.More >
