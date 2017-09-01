Tigers trade Verlander to Houston Astros

A familiar face is no longer with the Detroit Tigers!

In a blockbuster move overnight the Tigers sent longtime ace pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. In exchange, the tigers received three prospects.

The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.

"He adds a boost to our rotation. He's been pitching well. We think he'll give us some leadership. He's been in the playoffs before and adds a dimension we didn't have," Astros owner Jim Crane said.

The 34-year-old Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects.

Crane hopes Verlander is a piece that can help the Astros in the postseason.

"We hope it positions us to get into the playoffs, get by the first round, get into the second round and get to the world series and win it. That's what we've been working at and that's what we'll continue to work at and we want to win," he said.

The tigers will apparently also have to eat $10 million of Verlander's salary.

Detroit is out of playoff contention and in a complete rebuild mode. The tigers also sent all-star outfielder Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels Thursday.

