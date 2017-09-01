Kellogg company cuts jobs at Michigan plant

Cereal maker Kellogg company announced Thursday its plans to lay off 223 salaried and hourly employees at its Battle Creek plant.

The company plans to shut down two production lines and end warehouse operations.

Once that change happens, Kellogg will ship products directly to stores instead of sending its employees to stock shelves.

The plan will not be finalized until the labor Union reviews it.

