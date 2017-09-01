Kellogg company cuts jobs at Michigan plant - WNEM TV 5

Kellogg company cuts jobs at Michigan plant

Posted: Updated:
CNN -

Cereal maker Kellogg company announced Thursday its plans to lay off 223 salaried and hourly employees at its Battle Creek plant.

The company plans to shut down two production lines and end warehouse operations.

Once that change happens, Kellogg will ship products directly to stores instead of sending its employees to stock shelves.

The plan will not be finalized until the labor Union reviews it.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.