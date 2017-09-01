A frosty start to a beautiful holiday weekend

What started as an unseasonably cold day, warmed up nicely for the last day of the work and the start of the long Labor Day weekend. And although September marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, warmer temperatures will be returning this weekend for those not ready to give up summer just yet.

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon until 8 AM Saturday.

Overnight

Seem like we've done this already? A strong dome of chilly high pressure remains in control of our weather, and temps are set to plummet once again overnight. Skies will be generally clear outside of a few spillover clouds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey, but even these will provide nothing in the way of insulation.

Lows will range from the low to mid 40s in the cities and suburbs, to the middle to upper 30s in outlying rural areas. Scattered frost is expected along and north of the M-55 corridor, and possibly in rural parts of the Thumb. Make sure to either cover up or bring in any sensitive plants, and don't forget to round up your furry friends for the night!

Current Temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Saturday - Labor Day

Saturday and Sunday will be the perfect unofficial end to summer. We keep the sunshine rolling but with a front diving south late Saturday into Sunday, a few more clouds can be expected on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is a small chance of showers Saturday night with that front, but most of us will be staying dry and any rain that falls will be during the overnight and early morning while most of us are sleeping.

Highs will steadily warm up both days this weekend from the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, to middle and upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be the best chance of rain over the long holiday weekend, but even so, it won't be raining all day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours in Mid-Michigan, but if you're going to be up north, you'll likely see rain a lot earlier in the day.

If you're doing the Bridge Walk on Labor Day morning, be sure to pack a jacket or sweatshirt just in case. We still have plenty of time to narrow down the timing, but if you're traveling and packing today, it's better to be safe than sorry.

