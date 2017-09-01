A pleasant Labor Day Weekend ahead, more Frost Advisories

With chilly temperatures expected last night, Frost Advisories were put in place for some counties around Mid-Michigan and it's easy to see why they were issued. Temperatures took a nosedive overnight, giving us a chilly start to our Friday.

Although September marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, warmer temperatures will be returning this weekend for those not ready to give up summer just yet.

Current Weather Alerts

Frost Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon until 8 AM Saturday.

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s away from the immediate lakeshore areas this morning, making a jacket or sweatshirt a likely accessory as you get ready to hop in the car or take a ride on the bus.

Despite the chilly temperatures, it is a pleasant start to the day and skies should feature widespread sunshine.

The only fly in the ointment will be some high clouds streaming in from what's leftover from former Hurricane Harvey, currently moving into the Ohio Valley. These clouds, highest in coverage the farther south you are, may give us a hazy sky at times opposed to our usual blue. We will avoid the wet weather.

Skies will be clear again tonight, allowing another steep drop in temperatures. Expect overnight lows to fall into the 50s shortly after sunset with 40s following for overnight lows.

No Frost Advisories for Friday night are in place, but if they are issued, we'll let you know about them.

Saturday - Labor Day

Saturday and Sunday keep the sunshine rolling but with a front diving south late Saturday into Sunday, a few more clouds can be expected on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is a minimal chance of showers with that front, but most of us will be staying dry and any rain that falls will be during the overnight and early morning while most of us are sleeping.

Highs will steadily warm up both days from the lower to middle 70s on Saturday, to middle and upper 70s on Sunday.

Labor Day looks to be the best chance of rain over the long weekend, but even so, it won't be raining all day. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours in Mid-Michigan, but if you're going to be up north, you'll likely see rain a lot earlier.

If you're doing the Bridge Walk on Labor Day morning, be sure to pack a jacket or sweatshirt just in case. We still have plenty of time to narrow down the timing, but if you're traveling and packing today, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.