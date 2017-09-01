Illinois theme park to open 'world's largest' loop coaster - WNEM TV 5

Illinois theme park to open 'world's largest' loop coaster

Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) -

A theme park north of Chicago says it will open the world's largest loop roller coaster next year.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced Thursday that the still-to-be-named coaster will take riders forward and backward on a giant loop. Riders also will be suspended upside down for an extended time.

Park President Hank Salemi says it will be an experience "guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet" and will be one of the park's "most intense attractions."

The attraction is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

