Report: 68 drownings reported in Great Lakes this year

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A nonprofit organization is warning Michigan residents to stay safe as they head to the Great Lakes for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announced Friday, Sept. 1 there have been 68 reported drownings in the Great Lakes so far this year, with 33 occurring in Lake Michigan.

In August alone, Lake Michigan had eight drownings and Lake Superior had five drownings.

“Please be safe on the Great Lakes this holiday weekend,” said Dave Benjamin, GLSRP executive director. “There are always hazards around any body of water.”

Overall since 2010, the GLSRP has tracked 605 drownings in the Great Lakes.

The organization said because the Great Lakes consist of eight states, five lakes, two countries and 10,000 miles of coastlines, drowning reporting requirements are inconsistent and vary.

They hope to create a unified database to help gather information and track drowning incidents to increase accuracy. 

