Police seek identity of woman in ongoing criminal investigation

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help naming a woman wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Saginaw Township Police Department posted surveillance video images of the woman on their Facebook page Friday.

The woman appears to be leaving a store.

Police said they are looking to identify her in reference to an ongoing criminal investigation.

No further details were given.

 If you have any information, please call 989-791-7226 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page. 

