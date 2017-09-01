Breaking: Man missing from Isabella County assisted living center

Deputies are asking for your help tracking down an 80-year-old man reported missing from an assisted living center in Isabella County.

The man, whose name has not been released, has dementia and has been missing for at least an hour from Margaret’s Meadows assisted living center near Blanchard.

A 5-mile search perimeter has been set-up.

He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and boots, and likely walking with a cane. He may be wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The Isabella County Sheriff says the man has a history of walking away from the facility.

If you see him, call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

