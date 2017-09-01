Pedestrian hit by vehicle outside Meijer gas station - WNEM TV 5

Pedestrian hit by vehicle outside Meijer gas station

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a Saginaw County gas station. 

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Meijer gas station on the 3300 block of Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township. 

Officials haven't released the age of the victim or their injuries. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information. 

