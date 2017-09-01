Lucky feline saved after stuck in tree for several days - WNEM TV 5

Lucky feline saved after stuck in tree for several days

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Saginaw Township Fire Department Source: Saginaw Township Fire Department
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A lucky feline is safe and sound thanks to the team work of a local fire department and tree removal company.  

Saginaw Township Fire Department said Friday, Sept. 1 they received a call to central dispatch about a cat that had been stuck in a tree for three to four days.

Firefighters met with the cat’s owner and soon found their ladder truck wouldn’t be of use saving the cat.

So, they started making calls.

“Top Flight Tree Removal called me back and stopped by this morning with one of his climbers and got the cat down. Owner of Top Flight RJ Doyle did this service out of the kindness of his heart and love of animals,” the fire department said on Facebook

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.