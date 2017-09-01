Lucky feline saved after stuck in tree for several days

A lucky feline is safe and sound thanks to the team work of a local fire department and tree removal company.

Saginaw Township Fire Department said Friday, Sept. 1 they received a call to central dispatch about a cat that had been stuck in a tree for three to four days.

Firefighters met with the cat’s owner and soon found their ladder truck wouldn’t be of use saving the cat.

So, they started making calls.

“Top Flight Tree Removal called me back and stopped by this morning with one of his climbers and got the cat down. Owner of Top Flight RJ Doyle did this service out of the kindness of his heart and love of animals,” the fire department said on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.