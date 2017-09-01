Breaking: Traffic crash causing back-up on NB I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Traffic crash causing back-up on NB I-75

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Beware of slowdowns, an accident on I-75 is creating a traffic back-up.

The accident happened on northbound I-75 at North Union, the 163-mile marker.

According to Bay County Central Dispatch traffic is able to get through on the shoulder only.

