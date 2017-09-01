Tell us what you think about the Verlander trade

Got a bone to pick and want others to hear you? Try the TV5 rant line.

We’re looking to hear from you about the controversial topics of the day.

Today’s topic is about the late-night trade of Justin Verlander from the Tigers to the Houston Astros.

The Ace pitcher was traded away for three minor league prospects, and the Tigers will apparently have to eat $10 million of Verlander’s salary.

Do you have strong feelings about the trade? Call the TV5 Rant Line at (989) 758-2177 to have your opinion heard.

