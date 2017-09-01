Man gets life terms in killings of Arizona, New Mexico women

One of two men charged in the killings of two women in one victim's home in a Phoenix suburb has been sentenced to life prison terms after pleading guilty to murder and burglary.

Andrew Lauro of Goodyear was sentenced Friday in Phoenix in convictions stemming from the February 2016 killings of 70-year-old Barbara Leslie of Surprise and her visiting friend 75-year-old Ruth Schwed of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Judge Erin Otis of Maricopa County Superior Court sentenced Lauro to two concurrent life sentences, with the possibility of release after serving 25 years in prison, for two counts of first-degree murder.

Lauro was also sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for burglary. That term will run consecutive to the life sentences.

Co-defendant Montez Lavell Wright III, of Southfield, Michigan, awaits trial.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.