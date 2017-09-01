Labor Day travel forecast

The Labor Day weekend is upon us. The last unofficial end to summer where we get one more weekend to enjoy the summer before kids head back to school.

Thankfully here in Mid-Michigan the weekend looks phenomenal! There’s only a few chances for showers depending on location through the three-day weekend and we will break it down below.

You can also find the full weather story here.

Let’s start with the Upper Peninsula.

If your travels take you to Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, or anywhere in the UP it will be a nice weekend, but this location will also feature the best chance for showers.

Saturday will see a chance for showers in the afternoon after the lunch hour, but they are expected to last through the day. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will make up for it with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday calls for showers and storms in the morning and afternoon. High will reach the middle 70s.

Next is up north or any location north of M-55.

Those near Traverse City may see a stray shower in the afternoon Saturday, but most folks will stay dry east of the coast. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will bring sunshine and temps in the middle 70s.

On Monday there's a chance for showers and storms late in the morning/early afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

West side of the state is next.

A popular travel spot is Lake Michigan. Those headed out to west side of the state are in for a treat. Saturday will bring plenty of sun and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunshine abounds again Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday brings a chance for showers and storms in the late morning or early afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Is the east side more your style? That looks nice too.

Those traveling to the Thumb or near Lake Huron will also see nice weather. Saturday will feature sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday is more of the same with mostly sunny skies and a touch warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Monday will bring a chance for rain and storms in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Next is to the south.

If you’re headed for Detroit or perhaps Ann Arbor the general censuses will be more clouds, but nice. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening with highs in the lower 80s.

Finally, the last stop is home.

Saturday will be gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday is mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday will see a chance for showers or thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

