Researchers discover 2 century-old shipwrecks in Lake Huron

Maritime archaeologists have discovered two shipwrecks more than a century old in the deep waters of Lake Huron.

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary officials announced Friday they recently confirmed the identities of the wooden steamer Ohio and steel-hulled steamer Choctaw. Researchers from the Alpena, Michigan-based sanctuary found what they believed to be the vessels during a May expedition.

Officials say they plan future expeditions to the 202-foot-long Ohio and 266-foot Choctaw, which they add are well-preserved in Huron's cold freshwater. They also intend to nominate the shipwrecks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Ohio sunk in 1894 and the Choctaw in 1915. Both went down in collisions with other vessels.

Both are in more than 200 feet of water off the coast of Michigan's Presque Isle.

